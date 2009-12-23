Christmas Crackers - Part Eight

Part Eight - Cameos, video covers and crap movies
-
The 30 Worst Blockbusters Ever Made
Huge budgets! Towering egos! Hopeless plots!
20 Jaw-Dropping Pixar Moments
The 'toon kings talk about their hottest shots...
The 30 Greatest Movie Cameos
Hollywood's sharpest scene-steals
80 Awesomely Bad '80s Video Covers
The best/worst cassette classics
30 Killer Movie Opening Lines
Solid starts and the best beginnings…
The 12 Greatest Shane Meadows Moments
The funny, the furious, and the heartfelt...
The 40 Greatest Monty Python Sketches
Cheese, hedgehogs, penguins and - yes - parrots...
The 27 Greatest South Park Movie Star Cameos
Ruthless impersonations, barking guest stars...
10 Things We Love About Where The Wild Things Are
We've seen it. It's amazing. Here's why...
The 20 Greatest Martial Arts Movie Fights
Ong-Bak's back. So here's our top genre fisticuffs...
Have your own favourites of the year? Let us know!
Part 1 - Part 2 - Part 3 - Part 4 - Part 5 - Part 6 - Part 7