BioWare designing Dragon Age 2 for consoles

Unfortunately, that’s going to change in Dragon Age 2. In an interview with French magazine Joystick, Dragon Age 2’s lead designer Mike Laidlaw revealed that the much-loved tactical viewpoint and the modding toolset from the PC version won’t be included in Dragon Age 2. “The game mainly sold on console, so we’re going that way of the audience,” explained Laidlaw, adding that BioWare will be focusing on the more console-centric third person view for budgetary reasons.



That’s not to say that BioWare is entirely dismissing the tactical viewpoint. Although it won’t be appearing in the console version, BioWare has plans to include ‘key elements’ of the tactical view system for the PC version of Dragon Age 2. “As to the subject of the tactical view, I can confirm that we will not be doing a tactical view on consoles, though we are looking into some expanded party control that I think will make console players quite happy. On the PC, however, we are still working with the camera to keep the key elements of the tactical experience there,” explained Laidlaw.



Aug 9, 2010



Source:Joystick MagazineviaCVG