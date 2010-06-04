Best ModNation track EVER!

If you've listened toTalkRadar UK #41you'll know who I mean. Yup - Dizzy. The egg. Check it out:

Anyone my age will have grown up playing Dizzy on the Sinclair ZX Spectrum (unless you're American) and the Commodore 64. Or maybe even the NES, Mega Drive or Game Gear. Look - Weirdhenge in 3D! Sad thing is, I know no-one cares.



Above: My Dizzy ModNation track: The epitome of geek awesomeness

Or how about these other references?



Above: The beanstalk and Wizard Zaks' Castle, all handmade



Above: Zooming through the Yolkfolk's treehouse village



Above: No boarding the boat until it's moving!

Wanna play it? Just search for 'Dizzy's Yolkfolk Resort' or 'CatGoneCrazy'. Oh yes, didn't I mention? I made this track. So the headline may be slightly subjective. How will you know if you don't try it? You can also download my other mastertrack - Sheephenge. I don't have a thing for Henges, mind. Or Dizzy. Well, maybe a little soft spot for the gloved one.

Modnation is an amazing game.Probably better than Treasure Island Dizzy. But you can decide that foryourself.



Above: It's amazing what ModNation racers allows you to build

Have you made an amazing homage to your favourite game in ModNation Racers? Let us know in the comments and we'll take a look.

04 Jun, 2010