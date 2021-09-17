Terry McGinnis avenges the murder of Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond: Neo Year

Terry McGinnis, the Batman of the future, is returning in his own title that channels a classic Batman story - with a twist - in the six-issue Batman Beyond: Neo Year.

Taking some inspiration from writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One (one of the best Batman stories ever), Batman Beyond: Neo Year will redefine Terry's role as Batman following the murder of his mentor, Bruce Wayne.

Writers Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (currently in the midst of a similar character-defining arc on Marvel's Kang the Conqueror) will be joined by artist Max Dunbar for a story that will bring Terry McGinnis into the next chapter of his career as Batman.

"This is the long-awaited next chapter in Terry McGinnis' life—one where he must learn what becoming Batman means to him in a city that doesn't want to be saved," Lanzing tells SYFY Wire.

"We're digging into the noir tradition of Batman: Year One and The Long Halloween to push Terry past the lessons Bruce gave him and into a tradition defined by his own character and the strange new Gotham in which he operates," he continues. "What's past is prologue. This Batman must go beyond."

Terry McGinnis initially made his first appearance on TV, in the animated series Batman Beyond. In the show, Terry is a high schooler who inadvertently discovers the retired Bruce Wayne's secret identity, becoming the Batman of the hi-tech, cyberpunk-fueled city of Neo Gotham under Wayne's guidance.

Much of this story has been adapted into the DC comic book Universe, with Terry's story evolving even further over his time in comics. Most recently, he appeared in September 15's Batman: Urban Legends #7 in a story that put him on the trail of the person who murdered Bruce Wayne, leading directly to the events of the upcoming Neo Year limited series.

Batman Beyond: Neo Year #1 is due out April 5, 2022.

For a more in-depth glimpse at the future of the DC Universe, check out the publisher's just-released full DC December 2021 solicitations.