Think Gran Turismo 7 is playing it safe? Bored of Forza Horizon 5's Mexican sunshine? Then you have to check out Alaskan Truck Simulator, a chance to take the wheel of massive motor vehicles in brutal conditions. It's not just about sitting behind a wheel either, you'll need to leave your warm and cosy cab to make repairs and maintain your truck.

Featured as part of the Future Games Show, Alaskan Truck Simulator is just the latest from publisher Movie Games, which has also given us Plane Mechanic Simulator and Drug Dealer Simulator.

As a trucker, you'll have to face the unpredictable weather of Alaska and keep your cargo, your big rig, and yourself safe in hazardous conditions. Make a successful delivery and you'll earn cash to upgrade your truck, damage it or your cargo and you could end up losing money and facing big debts.

As well as maintaining your truck you'll need to look after yourself out there too, which means making sure you eat and sleep on your road trips. Balance getting your cargo to its destination with thriving in Alaska and you'll climb the trucker career ladder, build your reputation as a driver and learn the secrets of long haul life. Along the way, you can explore the map, find new routes, reveal mysteries, customize your truck with paint jobs and take in the scenery.

Aiming for a 2022 release on PC, and planning a release on PlayStation and Xbox after that, Alaskan Truck Simulator can be wishlisted now on Steam. Make sure you stay tuned to the next Future Games Show in June, where we will have exclusive information about the Alaskan Truck Simulator playable demo.