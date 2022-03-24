Abriss is a puzzle game that takes place in a futuristic city-like setting, using physics to create destruction and eliminate targets to achieve your goals.

As shown at the Future Games Show in our Virtual Show Floor (reserved for games with live demos on Steam), the world in which Abriss takes place has a unique architectural style, which developers Randwerk Games refer to as Mainboard Brutalism and takes inspiration from surrealist works. The concept is deceptively simple – use the parts you have available to build structures, then knock them over to smash through targets, which in turn unlocks new parts and provides tougher obstacles to crash through.

However, things become trickier as you access to more dynamic parts such as rotators, pistons, and rollers, allowing you swing and fling chunks of structures across wide gaps to hit targets that basic tower falls wouldn't reach.

Then we have the weapons, and you better believe they're more than capable of contributing to the destruction. Strap some guns on your structure to shoot through walls, bounce laser beams through gaps to hit otherwise inaccessible targets, or just launch a bomb to obliterate whatever it lands on.

If you create some particularly beautiful destruction that you want to share, then the photo mode with free camera allows you to slow down or pause the action to capture the perfect image, and you can even go one step further by using the turnaround gif cam to produce a looping shot of the chaos.

Set to release for PC in Early Access on April 14, 2022, you can add Abriss to your wishlist now on Steam and download the demo to try it out right away.