The upcoming, vibrant, Bio-Punk FPS from PlayFusion is holding its first closed beta, and you can sign up now to give the world's first "Adaptation Shooter" a go.

Ascendant Infinity is a stylish tactical first-person shooter where four teams of three players compete to extract key resources in completely unique matches. The most prized of these resources are the biocores, of which there are only three in each match, so that means one surviving team might go without one depending on how the other teams perform.

Wishlist Ascendant Infinity on Steam now

Having woken up after a 1,000-year cryo-nap, players find themselves in a world shaped by an even known as the Cascade, which has resulted in this technological leap, specifically around biotechnology. You can customize your Ascendant Infinity player character with plenty of neon retrofuturistic attire, but you can also customize your weapons too, letting you craft your ideal looks and loadouts for slaying your foes and grabbing those biocores.

As seen in the trailer revealed at the Future Games Show, matches are kept fresh and dynamic thanks to dangerous events and a changing map full of interactable features. The environment, which mixes scientific facilities with exotic jungles and woodland, changes along with resource locations, enemy tactics, and more. By exploring the map, players may be lucky enough to call in destructive air strikes, battle horrific monsters for loot, take control of a monster yourself, or drive vehicles to help you get around quickly or blast your opponents.

With all this potential for all-out carnage, you and your teammates have always got to be on your toes, ready to adapt and outsmart your opponents to ensure you can extract safely with all your precious loot. Otherwise, it's back to the lobby, but don't worry as this hub is packed with things to do to prepare for the next match, whether that's 1v1 duels, altering your loadout, or chat to other players.

There's no release date for Ascendant Infinity yet but it'll be playable on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can sign up for the closed beta on the Ascendant Infinity website, but be sure to wishlist the game on Steam, and follow on Twitter for the latest updates.

