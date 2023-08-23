Years after the Great Sky War ended in an uneasy ceasefire between three warring factions, expansion into the Suthseg archipelago threatens to kickstart a new age of death and destruction. That's the backdrop for Airship Kingdoms Adrift, the new airship trading and combat simulator from Revolution Industry and Freedom Games.

We were treated to a new look at the game in action as part of the Future Games Show Gamescom 2023 showcase, and now you can try it for yourself thanks to a playable demo that's available via the Airship Kingdoms Adrift Steam page .

That'll give you but a tease of what's to come when Airship Kingdoms Adrift launches later this year, with its heady mix of in-depth trading systems and complex combat simulations. While the thought of battling for supremacy of the skies in one of over 30 customizable airships – from delicate sailing vessels to deadly dreadnoughts – is certainly a big part of the appeal here, it's the scope of the world which has caught our attention.

You'll be able to assemble a crew of officers and travel across 70 different locations in the steampunk-inspired archipelago of Suthseg. It's your job to build connections in each of these areas, trading over 300 different types of trade goods in order to gain a strong command of the economy. You'll need all the friends and resources you can get, particularly as adrift kingdoms begin to wage war over the territory – threatening the arrival of yet another all-encompassing Sky War.

How you choose to navigate this world of politics, treachery, and trading is down to you, but it's clear from this new look at Airship Kingdoms Adrift in action that thriving isn't going to be easy. So fly on over to the official steam page to give the free Airship Kingdoms Adrift demo a try before the game launches on PC in 2023.

