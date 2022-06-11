The very first gameplay trailer for the stunning and adorable Planet of Lana just dropped as part of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

Planet of Lana will see you play as the titular Lana, who's accompanied by her animal companion Mui, as they explore an alien world to try and find Lana's sister. It's a beautiful side-scrolling affair, but one that will have you control Lana and command Mui as you solve puzzles and otherwise traverse the land.

In this first gameplay trailer, which debuted as part of the Future Games Show, you get to see exactly how working with Lana and Mui will work.

Using the game's companion mechanics, Mui is capable of interacting with strange alien creatures, flicking switches, pushing buttons, cutting ropes, and even hiding with you amongst the tall grass.

The way it seems to work has a touch of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons about it, and there's even a cute nod to The Last of Us as Lana helps Mui cross water by dragging it along on a log.

Although this game is delightful to look at, don't let the cute belie the fact it features some tense stealth sequences, where the alien inhabitants - aka spherical robots with insect-like legs - are clearly on the lookout for Lana and Mui.

However, from the looks of this trailer alone there's so much variety to the gameplay sequences you'll experience and the locales you'll explore that it's just made us even more excited for Planet of Lana. It's not called an off-earth odyssey for nothing.

Although Planet of Lana doesn't yet have a specific release date, it is coming out at some point this year. It's coming to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and you can wishlist it right now (opens in new tab).

