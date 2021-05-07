Loki: Who is Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Lexus Renslayer of the Time Variance Authority?

Disney Plus's upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming show Loki is based around the concept of multiple timelines and universes - in other words, a multiverse - through which the eponymous god of mischief must travel in order to right the cosmic wrongs of his past.

True to form, this mind-melter of a premise includes numerous Marvel Comics characters who inhabit the strange space outside of the core Marvel Universe, but who still interact with it - some of whom have even had a massive impact on important events in Marvel Comics history.

Centered around the Time Variance Authority, a group dedicated to preserving their vision of the timestream, Loki brings in long-running elements of Marvel Comics that, while not always directly connected on the page, share some very interesting roots that may spell out big implications for the future of the MCU (pun intended).

Along with enigmatic comic book TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (played in Loki by Owen Wilson), the show brings another time-tossed Marvel Comics character into both the organization and the cast in actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Lexus Renslayer. Though her comic book history is somewhat convoluted, including time travel, alternate identities, disguises, and betrayal, Ravonna has had her hands in adventures with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and of course her on-again-off-again lover Kang the Conqueror.

If that all sounds complicated - it is. But we're strapping on our thinking caps and standing on our Time Platforms to engage our comic book science knowledge and break down exactly who Ravonna Lexus Renslayer is, and how she fits into the Marvel Universe.

Who is Ravonna Lexus Renslayer?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Introduced way back in 1965's Avengers #24 from Stan Lee and Don Heck, Ravonna is the daughter of King Carelius, the ruler of an unnamed kingdom in the far-flung future of the 40th Century, whose empire was conquered by Kang.

A quick TL:DR on Kang, cause he's gonna stay relevant: Kang is one of many pseudonyms for a time-traveler who conquers numerous eras and empires throughout Marvel's history by way of his time powers, and who has a burning desire to defeat the Avengers in combat on his own terms. You can read all about Kang - and his many other aliases - right here in our comprehensive rundown of his history.

After conquering her father's kingdom, Kang fell in love with Ravonna, though she spurned him for taking over her home and forcing her father to serve him. Blinded by his love for Ravonna, Kang allowed her kingdom to enter open rebellion against him until he had no choice but to use his vast empire to fight back.

Coming up with a fairly roundabout and honestly kinda typical for Kang plan, the conqueror brought the Avengers to Ravonna's kingdom to witness its downfall, believing, through his own twisted logic, that Ravonna would fall for him if he exercised his strength over both her homeland and the mighty Avengers.

If you can believe it, this totally flawless plan to win Ravonna's heart failed, and Kang was eventually forced to team up with the Avengers to fight his own soldiers, who felt he had betrayed them by falling in love with Ravonna. Turning to Ravonna's kingdom for aid, Kang and the Avengers freed Ravonna from the dungeon Kang had placed her in, and they all fought together against Baltag, Kang's mutinous general.

Baltag tried to kill Kang as the fight was ending, but Ravonna, deciding she actually DID love Kang, sacrificed herself to save him, with Kang placing her dying body in stasis and departing, vowing to restore her and save her life.

That's not the end of Ravonna's association with Kang or the Avengers though - not by a longshot. And we'll tell ya, things aren't gonna get less complicated from here.

Ravonna Lexus Renslayer in the Marvel Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Following his defeat, Kang, reeling from the mutiny of his army and seeking to revive Ravonna, entered a game with the Grandmaster (known to MCU fans for his role in Thor: Ragnarok, though the comic book version is even more cosmically powerful) in which his chosen champions, the Avengers, were forced to fight the Grandmaster's champions the Squadron Supreme.

(More on the Squadron Supreme right here - their history is its own kettle of fish), with Grandmaster promising Kang the power to kill the Avengers and save Ravonna if he won.

Kang lost through his own hubris, losing his chance to save Ravonna - but not all was lost.

Through a set of bizarre time travel-based circumstances, a duplicate of Ravonna from another point in time becomes Kang's new lover, before revealing she's actually in the employ of one of Kang's biggest time-traveling rivals - Immortus, his older self.

OK, it's not so fair to Ravonna to keep talking about Kang the Conqueror while explaining her backstory, but a bit more history is needed for everything that comes next - including some ridiculous plotting and scheming on Ravonna's own part.

Like we said, Kang has many aliases, some of which he has used at different points in his life, or which have been used by versions of him from other timelines - including some who also go by the name Kang. In this case, there's just one other version of him who becomes relevant - Immortus.

Immortus is a much older version of Kang from a time when he has relinquished his conquest and begun working for the Time Keepers, a group of beings with comic book ties to the TVA, depicted as the three enigmatic statues in the Loki trailer. Immortus actually hates Kang (his own younger self) and blames him for screwing around with the timestream.

This all leads to a long, evolving saga of time-tossed duplicates of Kang, Ravonna, and more, all culminating in Kang hunting down and killing many of his duplicates, while Immortus's ally Ravonna reveals she's actually the original version Kang fell in love with, rescued by the Grandmaster only to vow revenge on Kang for not saving her himself.

If we're talking about a tangled web, the rest of Ravonna's story may as well be a web of webs all tangled together in a veritable Gordian Knot.

Taking her revenge plans on the road, Ravonna takes on the identity of none other than Nebula, the comic book and MCU daughter of Thanos, using the disguise to subvert and mind-control Dr. Druid of the Avengers, a Z-List sorcerer whose history is almost better left unsaid, who rises through the ranks of the Avengers to become the leader under Ravonna/Nebula's influence.

When this scheme to manipulate the Avengers and the Council of Cross-Time Kangs (a group of Kangs from numerous timelines all working together) into destroying each other fails, Ravonna, still disguised as Nebula, moves on to trying to trick the Fantastic Four into helping her steal the Ultimate Nullifier, a cosmic weapon which erases its targets from existence.

Failing again, Ravonna moved into what may be called a downward spiral of manipulating Dr. Druid (still him???) through a series of cascading identities of her own such as 'Temptress' and 'Terminatrix' - a scheme which, miraculously, leads to Ravonna taking on Kang in combat and defeating him to become ruler of Chronopolis, his time-spanning empire.

Ravonna revives Kang - doing what he never could for her - and takes him on as her consort as the new ruler of Chronopolis until the empire itself is destroyed in Avengers Forever, a time-traveling story in which Kang and Immortus actually go to war.

And sadly, along with the fall of Chronopolis came the final death of Ravonna - for now.

Ravonna Lexus Renslayer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna is only seen in glimpses in the Loki trailer, and appears to be a fellow agent of Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius in the TVA - reportedly a judge, one of the people high in the TVA's hierarchy who decide if people are guilty of time crimes.

That said, given the comic book Ravonna's history as a manipulator, liar, schemer, and outright villain - and considering there's little actual word yet of who the villain of Loki is - there's more than enough room for the MCU Ravonna to take a similar turn.

Just don't expect her to turn up looking like Karen Gillen's Nebula - probably.

In comic books, Ravonna has little to no association with the TVA or Time Keepers, aside from working with Immortus. But it's that note right there that may have the most interesting implications for Loki, or for the larger MCU.

The Time Keepers are shown in the trailer for Loki as a trio of statues that resemble their alien appearance in comic books. With Ravonna apparently working as an agent of the TVA, who appear to be more directly connected to the Time Keepers in the MCU, could Immortus be lurking somewhere up the food chain in Loki?

It's not that far-fetched - Kang himself is already scheduled to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, played by Jonathan Majors.

Not to sound like a broken record (or maybe like folks throwing endless coins in a bottomless wishing well), but if Immortus and Kang both wind up in the MCU in a phase that seems to be increasingly focused on alternate timelines and different worlds in the Multiverse, well, we can't help but itch at the chance to see an adaptation of Avengers Forever brought to the screen.

Not just an epic tale that spans the past and future of the Marvel Universe, Avengers Forever features a roster of Avengers plucked from across the Marvel timeline - a premise that, if adapted to film, could allow for classic MCU Avengers characters (and actors) to return. The Loki trailer already appears to show a moment between Loki and Black Widow - and that only hints at what's possible.

Like we said, it may be us hoping Marvel Studios will build to something as cool as that - but if they do, we'll be sure to extend a kind thank you to Ravonna, who may be the link in the chain that puts the story together.

Avengers Forever is one of the best Avengers stories of all time.