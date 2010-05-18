20 Rambling Road Movies

The Road Movie: Something has brought about the apocalypse (we never find out what), setting a man and his son on a never-ending trek towards the south, where they hope the warmth will warm their aching bones.

Most Rambling Scene: The entire movie is one rambling, ambling scene after another. (In a semi-brilliant way, hasten to add.) That bit with the cannibals is a bit squirm-inducing, though.