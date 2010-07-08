1 Awesome Kelly Brook Bikini Photo Shoot

Kelly says: (On Piranha 3D ) "My reps were saying 'there's absolutely no way you can do this, this is a terrible move for you - you're going to be on a boat, in a bikini, acting dumb, validating everything that everyone's ever said about you.'

"But I just decided to embrace all those things, and since I decided to do it, it's been nothing but an amazing experience. I just surrendered to it. I'm going to go with it and see where it takes me."

(On the Princess Leia homage) "I don't know why you wanted me to wear this Princess Leia outfit... but whatever, I'll dress up like that if you want me to."

