The new Red Dead Redemption 2 screens might have a few clues - here's what people have found so far

Rockstar has announced a delay to Red Dead Redemption 2, so 'boo!' there. However, it also released a bunch of new RDR 2 screens to help placate sad fans. Screens that might have some information.

People have been looking at every image for clues and it looks like a few things have popped out.

This might be Red Dead Redemption 2's main hero

This post makes a pretty strong argument that we might have a main character, possibly not the the only character but this guy seems to be the most prominently featured cowboy so far.

There's a lot of talk about his build - he's a powerfully looking man, and some discussion that he could be Dutch van der Linde, the leader of Marston's gang in the last game. It's pretty thin, though. The only evidence seems to be that he's a bit stocky, and there's a ring in another image that has a vaguely 'D' shaped symbol.

It looks like you can dual wield different weapons

Whoever this guy is, a lot of people have noticed that he's holding two different guns. That suggests we might be able to dual wield different weapons, like in Max Payne 3. It's hard to tell what the guns are but the suggestions are a Colt SAA and a Smith and Wesson Model 3.

We're probably looking at a late 1800's setting

The Colt SAA and a Smith and Wesson Model 3 from above were mostly used between 1873 to 1892, and 1869 to 1915. The telegraph poles and possibility that the lamps are electric rather than gas would also point to a turn of the century setting, maybe continuing on from, or around the same time as, the previous game's ending.

The trees might suggest at least one Red Dead Redemption 2 location

Lot's of people have noticed the size of the trees. I think the overall opinion is 'really f-ing big.' But what are they? Rockstar has previously mentioned the game would be "an epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland." That's relevant because if these are redwoods, as many people have suggested, that would be more towards a California/West Coast direction, which isn't really the 'heartlands'.

Of course, give the scale of the game, this could only be one area you visit.

Could Red Dead Redemption 2 visit Blackwater again?

In the top left of this screen you can just make out the letters 'B L... C...' which is obviously part of the way to spelling out Blackwater, a prominant location from the previous game. If that's the case it might well be an earlier period seeing as we previously saw Blackwater in a far more advanced and developed state.

What do the rings mean, though?

This is the screen I really want to see broken down. Those rings are very precise symbols - the top looks like a train, while the second is some sort of face. Maybe a lion with rubies for eyes? Whatever they are they're very obvious and prominant and must surely mean something?

Those hands and sleeve also look too feminine for the big guy in the shots. There was a lot of speculation that the cowboy on the far below, first seen in the reveal trailer, was a woman. Might that be her?

While we wait to see what else anyone might discover, take a look at everything we defintely know about Red Dead Redemption 2.