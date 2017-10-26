Star Wars: The Last Jedi might be getting a THIRD trailer – here’s when (and where) we could see it

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has already posed so many questions with its first trailer, as well as the second one. So, how about a third to get those Jedi juices flowing? Except, to see it first, you’ll have to be in the UK. Sorry. We get Thor: Ragnarok first, and now this. Feel free to visit; it’s great here.

That’s right. A listing from the BBFC (via ComicBook.com), has revealed that a 90-second The Last Jedi trailer is on its way to UK cinemas. It’s unclear what movies it’ll be attached to, but a safe bet would be anything owned by Disney. Later Thor screenings in November, perhaps?

Although the new trailer – which is nearly a minute shorter than the second trailer – is great news, it doesn’t necessarily mean a supernova of Star Wars secrets being laid bare. In reality, it’s probably going to be an international trailer, with 90% previously-seen material. We might get lucky, though, and find out just who Snoke was talking to, or maybe even some completely fresh scenes.

Don’t worry, though. The trailer, as soon as it hits, will surely be available online. Then you’ll get a bit sad because you probably will never get a chance to see it on the big screen.

Image: Lucasfilm