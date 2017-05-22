Red Dead Redemption 2's release date is now set for spring 2018 but at least there's new screenshots

Red Dead Redemption 2 is missing its first release date. Rockstar Games revealed that the open-world western is now set to hit PS4 and Xbox One in spring of 2018 rather than fall of 2017, as was originally announced (still no word on a PC version) Rockstar explained that, since RDR2 will be its first game built solely for this generation of consoles, "some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience" to fans.

So that stinks. But we do have these lovely new screenshots as a consolation prize.

