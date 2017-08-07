General Leia stands tall in new Star Wars: The Last Jedi promo image

A new Star Wars: The Last Jedi promo image featuring the late Carrie Fisher has been released, and honestly, I don't know what to say about it.

The princess-turned-general certainly looks somber, with a low expression and dark-colored wardrobe. But, and forgive me for getting a bit real (and maybe a bit sad) on a site about entertainment and games industry news, to me it's another reminder of the amazing person the world lost in 2016.

I know, there have already been a hundred and a half tributes and I'm sure you don't need me to harp on about the inspirational figure Fisher was both on and off screen, but seeing this picture brought up those feelings of sadness and loss all over again. At least for me.

A new Last Jedi trailer is expected soon, with the full film coming December 15. I just hope that however Star Wars proceeds without its original leading lady, it does so in a way that honors her memory. Besides that... what else is there to say?