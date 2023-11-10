Netflix drops first trailer for live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho

The first trailer for Yu Yu Hakusho is here.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura) struggle to grasp with the fact that he is literally standing over his own dead body. He enters the spirit world where he is promised a new life – if he passes a series of tests.

Per the official synopsis, the story revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a delinquent who spends his days getting into fights and is hit by a car while trying to save a child's life. Because no one expected Yusuke to die while performing an act of goodness, there is no place for him in either heaven or hell, and the spirit world gives him a chance to be revived. After a series of tests, he is granted the title of "Spirit Detective." From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery enveloping the human, demon, and spirit worlds.

Directed by Sho Tsukikawa, the cast includes Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongo as Hiei, and Shuhei Uesugi as Kuwabara.

The series is based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1990 to 1994. A 112-episode anime adaptation, directed by Noriyuki Abe, premiered on Japan's Fuji TV in 1992 – and later aired in North America on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim and Toonami programming blocks.

Netflix is on a roll with anime adaptations, with One Piece defying the odds and breaking streaming records previously held by Wednesday and Stranger Things.

Yu Yu Hakusho hits Netflix on December 14. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.