World of Warcraft raider competing for the MMO's latest world-first title suffers the ultimate setback as their game subscription expires mid-fight

If there's one time you don't want your subscription running out in World of Warcraft, it's when you're in the middle of a race to be the first team to clear one of the MMO's new raids.

The WoW community is currently glued to the race to see who will be the first to complete Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope – the third raid we've got as part of the Dragonflight expansion run. The raid features nine bosses that need sorting out and has been going since the raid's release on November 14, with Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties available since day one.

An RWF – race to world first – is a big deal in the World of Warcraft community and attracts plenty of eyeballs, which is a bummer for one competitor who got booted in the middle of a boss encounter as his subscription ran out.

As the clip below shows, a multi-class tank specialist for a top World of Warcraft esports outfit called Method was in the middle of a boss fight when they suddenly got booted back to the log-in screen. Bemused, Immomate briefly stares at the screen before logging back in to see their game time has run out. Thankfully, everyone on the call, including the raider, has taken the setback in good spirits.

At the time of writing, it looks like the race to complete Amirdrassil is coming to a close. A different team called Liquid has downed the penultimate boss, Tindral Sageswift, on Mythic after 435 pulls, which means they only have to beat Fyrakk to complete the whole shebang on dang-hard difficulty.

Mind you, Blizzard has pushed out a hotfix to increase Fyrakk's health, so however long it takes to down him is anyone's guess. If we've learned anything, though, it's that you're more likely to succeed if your subscription is nice and topped up.

Meanwhile, World of Warcraft Dragonflight gets one of Final Fantasy 14’s best features in its Seeds of Renewal patch.