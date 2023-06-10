Developer Nexon is working to deliver a pretty wild action game in Warhaven. Set in a pretty out there fantasy setting, this melee-combat game will have you teaming up with large groups of armored soldiers to survive intensive swordfights and skirmishes. Want to learn more? Nexon has confirmed that you'll be able to play Warhaven for free as part of Steam Next Fest between June 19 and June 26.

The news was confirmed in a brand new trailer that aired during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

In it we were also treated to a fresh look at the game in action, and its fantasy fusion setting. 16 players will need to team up and melee-slash their way to victory against 16 other players in a series of diverse game modes. In a world becoming oversaturated with battle royales – and medieval action games where one hit often results in death – there's something about the buoyant, boundless combat of Warhaven which really caught our attention.

Naturally, with 32 players running around these battlefields, there's a big focus on outrageous scale – thankfully, the arrival of wingsuits means moving between destinations will be effortless – but there's this kinetic sense of energy to engagements which looks like it could help give Warhaven an edge which it launches in Fall 2023 for PC. Swordfights will require precision for sure, as you work to outmaneuver enemies and counter incoming blows, but it's also possible to sweep into groups with special class-abilities and powerful upgrades and claim victory with vicious assaults.

With Warhaven available as part of the incoming Steam Next Fest, beginning June 19, you'll want to head over to the game's official Steam page and get it Wishlisted – that way you'll not only get notified when the demo lands, but more information around the game in the future as Nexon inches closer towards the game's release later this year.

