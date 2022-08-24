Get ready to revisit the era of classic 16-bit console action and arcade challenge with Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, a side scrolling pixel adventure that looks like it just escaped from the 80s. Channelling a golden age mix of games like Contra, Ghosts 'n Goblins, or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, this is a battle of skill and reactions that couldn't be more authentic to the genre without time travel.

That's because Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is from two man studio JoyMasher , composed of Danilo Dias and Thais Weiller. They're the talent behind Blazing Chrome , as well as Odallus: The Dark Call and Oniken: Unstoppable Edition , three critically acclaimed 16-bit style games all rated 'Very Positive' on Steam. These guys know their retro action, and are putting all that experience into this latest project.

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider sees you take on the role of a cyborg super soldier, the Moonrider in the title, initially created by repressive authoritarian rulers. However, while originally made as a tool to further oppression and control, Moonrider has gone rogue, embarking instead on a violent quest for revenge - fighting his creators and their super soldier army across eight tough stages. This robo-ninja is an unlikely champion for humanity, but also probably its best chance for freedom.

This all unfolds in a classic mix of side scrolling, sword swinging combat and platforming, as you time your attacks and dodges to defeat enemies and navigate an environment that's constantly trying to kill you. Quick moves and well timed wall jumps are vital to survival here, especially against bosses that can fill the screen, or summon massive, devastating attacks that require pinpoint reflexes to avoid.

To help you survive, you'll be able to find and equip powerful modifier chips to enhance your abilities. These valuable upgrades are guarded and hidden throughout the game, requiring as much skill to find as staying alive long enough to use them. They're vital to progression, though, unlocking things like longer sword swipes and other valuable abilities to help in your fight.

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider arrives on PC, Switch, PlayStation, Amazon Luna this fall.

