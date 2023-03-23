The tales Bob the Fisherman told his granddaughter Nina have left a lasting impression, and now it's up to her to discover the truth about Bob's past. Another Fisherman's Tale will see you reenacting those adventures, with the aid of puppets and models discovered in her mother's basement.

As seen during the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, you'll be in for quite a ride once you slide on your diving helmet (VR headset) to set sail and undertake this journey on PC VR, PSVR 2, or Meta Quest 2.

In this sequel to the award-winning A Fisherman's Tale, you control the puppet version of Bob the Fisherman, as operated by Nina, and use the properties of your modular body to get through the various puzzles that lie ahead of you. The first of these abilities is to detach your hand and control it remotely, sending it scuttling off like Thing from the Addams Family to do your bidding, whether that's retrieving your other hand after it was stolen by a crab or pulling an otherwise out of reach lever to open a locked doorway.

Then there's the possibility of replacing your hand with an alternative item, such as a pirate's hook to swing from various anchor points to move forward, a crab's claw to grab and grip with, or a crane hand to move bigger objects around and clear a path ahead. If those options aren't enough, then there will also be opportunities to remove and launch your head to a new location, where you can then control your body remotely to guide it through the puzzle you're facing.

You'll learn plenty about Bob's journeys and Nina's childhood as you progress through this mind-bending VR tale, and you'll need to think outside the box (or outside the body at least) to solve the many conundrums that stand in your way.

