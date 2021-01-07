Xbox controllers not yet rechargeable due to deal with Duracell, spokesperson claims

A representative of Duracell UK has recently hinted that the reason Xbox consoles haven’t made the switch to rechargeable batteries yet is due to “a constant agreement” between Duracell and Microsoft.

In an interview with Stealth Optional Marketing Manager Luke Anderson stated that there has been a long-running partnership between both companies and that he believes “it needs to go for a while more.”

This may not come as a surprise to you observant few who may have noticed the sly reference to an Xbox controller (or at least a controller that has the same layout and colour scheme) in Duracell’s 2019 Christmas advert. As well as the more obvious Xbox One Duracell advert from 2017.

This isn’t the only time Duracell has made their presence known in the gaming world as they are also known for composing video game referencing tweets, such as the one embedded below, and more recently retweeting sponsored tweets from gaming influencers. The bunny mascot fronted company also recently became the official 2020/21 sponsor for the Ellevens Esports team.

When everyone else is scavenging for rare materials but you forget to buy Duracell batteries for your @Xbox controller. #Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/LSgoJ0uLrLNovember 27, 2018

MCV reached out to Microsoft for comment to which they responded: “We intentionally offer consumers choice in their battery solutions for our standard Xbox Wireless Controllers. This includes the use of AA batteries from any brand, the Xbox Rechargeable Battery, charging solutions from our partners, or a USB-C cable, which can power the controller when plugged into the console or PC.”

This could explain why even the latest Xbox consoles - the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S - both require either a set of AA batteries or a rechargeable battery pack. This is especially strange considering the likes of the PS3, PS4, PS5 , and even the Nintendo Switch all have rechargeable controllers as standard.