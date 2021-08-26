Warhammer fans just got a closer look at the Grey Knights, the heroes of Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, during the Future Games Show Powered by AMD.

Ahead of a full gameplay reveal set to take place next month, the new cinematic trailer shows a lone figure struggling in battle against hordes of different enemies. As the video draws to its dramatic cliffhanger ending, however, that one knight is joined by three more, who prepare to battle together, in spite of the odds stacked against them.

Announced earlier this summer, this is the first proper look we've had at developer Complex Games' take on the legendary Grey Knights. This particular chapter of the iconic Space Marines is one of the most powerful tools in humanity's arsenal; acting mostly in secret despite their unmatched abilities, they are sworn to eradicating the forces of chaos. In Daemonhunters, your personalized squad will cross the galaxy in pursuit of their duty, in a story written by Aaron Dembski-Bowen, author of a host of official Warhammer novels.

The new trailer offers just a peek at the power of both the Grey Knights and their foes, but you won't have to wait long to get a closer look. September's gameplay reveal will offer a closer look at the game's turn-based combat and the knights you'll be taking on their campaign to eradicate the forces of Chaos massed against you. Complex Games has already promised powerful weapons and famous faces - both friend and foe - so you'll have plenty to look forward to. Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunter is coming to PC via its Steam page in 2022, so make sure to wishlist it today to stay up to date.