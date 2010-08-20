Vote for the greatest PlayStation games ever with Official PlayStation Magazine UK

On September 30th OPM UK will hit its 50th issue. That’s 50 issues of expert PlayStation features, opinion, news, previews and reviews.

To celebrate we’re calling on you to vote for the greatest PlayStation games ever made – PS1, 2 and 3, PSN or PSP – for the definitive PlayStation top 50. No arguments, just cold, hard public opinion.

You can cast your vote by sending us your top five PlayStation favourites in one of the following ways:

- Email your choices to OPM@futurenet.com with the subject line ‘OPM’s top 50’.

- Text 87474* with the word ‘vote’ followed by your choices

- Visit the OPM Top 50 Nominations discussion thread at snipurl/com/opmfacebook.

So get voting. And why not save money on the next 50 issues by subscribing at snipurl.com/opmsubs.









*Terms and conditions apply