The Walking Dead returns to comics with Clementine and Tillie Walden

After a surprise and sudden finale to The Walking Dead comic book series in late 2020, the zombie comics epic returns with a new star and a new creator.

(Image credit: Comixology)

Celebrated writer/artist Tillie Walden is taking over The Walking Dead comic book franchise for a series of original graphic novels centered on the popular teen character Clementine from the hit video game serles Telltale's The Walking Dead. Although Clementine never appeared in The Walking Dead comics before, she'll make her formal comic book debut in July 7's Skybound X #1 anthology.

"Starting out with a character like Clementine is both a huge responsibility and joy," Walden says in the announcement from Skybound Entertainment. "Clementine is a person who brings adventure with her everywhere she goes, and the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to take her beyond the world of the games, to somewhere new and thrilling (like the top of a mountain!). "She is a force and drawing and writing her story has been one of the best experiences in my cartooning life."

(Image credit: Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment/Skybound Comet)

Walden's Clementine OGN series will pick up after the events of the game, as she goes back on the road to try to carve out a life for herself. Over the course of the series, Clementine and a new character, an Amish teen named Amos, will journey into Vermont and find a commune of teens set up in an abandoned ski report.

Clementine Book One goes on sale in July 2022, with plans for it to be the first in a trilogy.

Walden's Clementine is part of a new young adult/middle grade imprint by Skybound Entertainment called Skybound Comet. Other projects include:

Everyday Hero Machine Boy OGN by Tri Vuong and Irma Kniivila (September 2022)

OGN by Tri Vuong and Irma Kniivila (September 2022) Sea Serpent's Heir Book One (of Three) OGN by Mairghread Scott and Pablo Tunica (October 2022)

Here's a look at those two books' covers:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment/Skybound Comet) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment/Skybound Comet)

The goal of Skybound has always been to create the best comics that bring new readers to the medium we love so much, and Skybound Comet is the next step in that mission," says Skybound's editor-in-chief/senior vice-president Sean Mackiewicz. "We'll be not only exploring pop culture phenomenon like The Walking Dead from a whole new perspective, but also bringing you entirely new worlds and new characters that we know will capture the hearts of readers of all ages."

Skybound senior editor Alex Antone adds to that, saying these three are "only the beginning of our long-term graphic novel program."

Skybound's comics are published through Image Comics.