Here’s how to get Sea of Thieves' Day One Patch before it goes

Oh Rare, you bunch of lovable rogues. Their game Sea of Thieves has a day one patch, but it’s not what you think. No massive update file ready and waiting to be installed, oh no: instead the day one patch is...an eye patch. Yes, seriously.

You don’t swan into the game with it ready in your inventory, though. To find out how to get it watch the video above, and before you know it you’ll be the envy of the virtual seas. If those aforementioned seas are giving you some trouble, or if you simply want to make sure you haven’t missed out on some useful bit of advice, we have plenty of Sea of Thieves tips for your eyeballs. Everything in this game is out to get you (more or less): skeletons, snakes, the kraken (our Sea of Thieves kraken guide has everything you need to know for making calamari out of that giant monster), and even other players. As everyone knows, knowledge is power and you sure as hell want to have as much power as possible when you’re facing off against the threats of the stormy seas.

Perhaps if you’re wearing the eye patch other pirates that you meet along the way might be stunned into not impaling you with their cutlasses. We can hope, right? After the 29th of March they’ll definitely be jealous as the Day One patch is going to disappear after that point. The clue is in the name, after all. Having it still up for grabs in a year could feel a little strange.