PlayStation Wrap Up 2021 is available now and it will tell you exactly how many trophies you got last year

PlayStation Wrap Up 2021 is available now and will reveal exactly what you and your PS5 got up to last year. 

Available through the wrapup.playstation website, PS4 and PS5 owners can see their gaming stats from the last year including total hours played, how many games in total you experienced on a PlayStation console, your top games of 2021, your trophy count, and more. With many of us finally getting our hands on a PS5 last year, there’s sure to be plenty of stats for console exclusives such as Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.  

Not only has this year’s wrap-up got your personal stats, but also global stats and some PS Plus figures. Some of the most impressive global stats to make an appearance include 45 million KM traveled (and 55k boots broken) in Death Stranding Director’s Cut, as well as more than 12 million hours put into Returnal, and 35 million vehicles set on fire in Destruction Allstars. 

With all the exciting video game releases still to come, we’re sure to see even more impressive stats in PlayStation Wrap Up 2022. Not only have we got the likes of Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Sifu, and OlliOlli World to look forward to next month alone, we also have Stray, Gotham Knights, Lord of the Rings: Gollum, God of War Ragnarok, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and so much more to look forward to later in the year too.

