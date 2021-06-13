Minute of Islands showed off its irresistible blend of puzzling, platforming and artistic animation today at the Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK, and the best part is the game has been released today for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X compatibility baked in.

Created by Studio Fizbin, Minute of Islands tells the story of Mo. She lives on a fantastical archipelago inhabited by giants, and loves to tinker with anything mechanical. On her adventure she'll use her special tool - the Omni Switch - to repair what she can and interact with the environment and the mysterious hidden engines of the giants. Prepare to deal with giant garden eels, Batmoths, and drunken lighthouse keepers as you navigate between the islands of the archipelago, and explore its beaches, caves, and cliffs.

The sneak peek we got at Future Games Show revealed a world packed with characters and corners that will send your curiosity into overdrive, and all wrapped up in a visual style that will make it impossible not to want to explore every inch of it. Actress Megan Gay lends her voice to the game, and that distinctive soundtrack comes courtesy of composer Thomas Höhl and Sound Spores, who also created the music for games like HighRise and She Remembered Caterpillars.

Minute of Islands has been nominated for a number of respected indie awards and it was one of our 25 new indie games to keep on your radar in 2021. You can find out why for yourself by downloading the game today on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.