Jurassic World Dominion website lets fans track dinosaur encounters across the globe

Jurassic World Dominion has unveiled a new website that allows fans to monitor where dinosaurs have been spotted across the globe.

Ahead of the movie's release on June 10, Universal rolled out the tie-in platform – appropriately titled Dino Tracker – which offers users a look at a constantly updating map that pinpoints where nasutoceratopses, stegosauruses, apatosauruses and more have been "spotted" recently. Last time we checked, there was a brachiosaurus in Rio de Janeiro, an ankylosaurus in California, and two other dinosaurs located in the UK, too – but there were plenty more sightings where those came from.

Written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion marks the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, which kicked off with Steven Spielberg's classic in 1993. It sees original trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively.

On screen, their characters will join up with Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise), Franklin Webb (Justice Smith), Dr. Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and raptor ranger Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) to try and work out if humans can co-exist with dinosaurs. We'd place bets on them learning the answer to that question the hard way...

