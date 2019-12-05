Get a free PS4 bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with these Xperia mobile deals from iD Mobile

Any day of the week or year, getting a games console for free is a delectable opportunity, and one to take seriously. Getting it tied into a mobile phone upgrade - something you're likely to need at some point anyway - is an even better thing. And if that is the case for you, and you need a new phone (or if a family or friend does) then you need to check out these deals from iDmobile. Right now, the mobile company is offering one of four Sony Xperia phones, with a range of data options, and are throwing in a free PS4 bundle with this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in, all from £19.99 a month. There are small up front costs to the phone ranging from 20 to 50 quid which, while not ideal, is not too much of a pill to swallow nowadays.

Often, these free gift mobile deals come with, let's say, less-than-great phones. Certainly not the flagship-level that most want to consider when looking at a phone upgrade. But these offerings demonstrate a move away from that as they are all worthy devices and certainly good enough for most everyday mobile users. Our pick is probably the Xperia 10 that starts at £22.99 a month. This is the 64GB version of the phone that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 13 megapixel main camera and 5 megapixel front camera combo, a 6-inch Full HD screen, and a decent 2870 mAh battery. It also retains the audio jack that so many phones are ditching nowadays (cough, iPhones, cough). It's a great, solidly performing Android phone. It might not be a truly flagship phone, or one of the best gaming phones, but, in a world where manufacturers' more regular handsets are at flagship-lite levels, all these Xperia models are excellent in their own right, easily agreeable, and competent enough to commit to for a 24 months and to bag you all that glorious loot.

Do note that this offer runs only until the 19th of Decemeber.

These are pretty solid deals for just before Christmas time, and if your circumstances suit, could be the basis of two presents for family members, for example. The console for someone, the phone upgrade for another. Or it might just be a really fine and affordable way to get some new tech in your life just in time for Christmas.

