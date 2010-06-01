Game music of the day: Snake Rattle n' Roll

Welcome to GamesRadar's daily blast of all things pertaining to the ever-growing field of game music. Each post will introduce new sounds, games, composers and fan-made remixes of gaming's greatest aural achievements.

May 31, 2010

Game: Snake Rattle n' Roll

Song: Title Screen

Composer: David Wise





Above: Obviously borrowing from “Shake, Rattle, and Roll,” a song made popular by Bill Haley & His Comets in 1954

For those of you who didn’t ignore this entry because it’s weird and has a stupid title: Thank You. Rare would probably send along a similar sentiment, since you’re all probably the same handful of people who made the bold purchase of this wonderfully odd little game back in 1990. Today’s song comes from VG mastermind, David Wise, the incredibly notable composer of some of the finestmusic in the history of anything. Donkey Kong Country, GoldenEye, Wizards and Warriors, Battletoads – that’s him, too.



Above: Rattle and Roll had to eat enough Nibbly Pibblies to tip a scale at the end of every level

So why is an isometric platformer starring two snakes trying to fly to the moon given a throwback title to a song made popular in the 50’s? No clue, but the entire soundtrack followed suit by capturing the essence of oldies so old they don’t even get played on the radio anymore.



Above:Probably had no idea they'd inspiretimeless NES music four decades later

If you’re a listener ofTalkRadar, it’s the music we play underneath our popular Roast send offs because it’s& the closest chiptunes approximation to the blaring lounge accompaniment heard in those sweaty, pickled Dean Martin Roasts. Man, you kids aren't going to understand any of this...

May 31, 2010



Instructor Mooselini’s RAP"by Masaya Matsuura











"Running Around the City" by Kazuo Sawa







Game music of the day: Super Mario Bros 2

Experience the MIDI madness that you missed





