Seen today at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, Dolmen looks like a new breed of cosmic horror. Coming from developer Massive Work Studio and publisher Prime Matter, Dolmen is an action-RPG that looks to be a glorious coming together of the punishing combat popularised by Dark Souls and the slippery timeline antics seen in Returnal. The result looks to be a 2022 release that shouldn't be missed.

Dolmen is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC – you can wis hlist Dolmen on Steam right now – next year and we like what we've seen of it so far. A new look at the game in action was shown at the Future Games Show, revealing more of the hostile alien world known as Revion Prime and the challenging combat that'll surely test our abilities (and resolve) in 2022.

To survive Dolmen, melee and ranged fighting styles are available, and if they don't get the job done there's always the Energy Mode that can be activated – imbuing your attacks with elemental status effects, devastating enemies within striking distance. Of course, one miss-step will see the timeline erased and you trying to reclaim your position in a devastated, haunting world.

Dolmen looks to be a key game for Prime Matter in 2022, the label formed by Koch Media to handle its premium titles and a swath of exciting new IP. Dolmen has been on our radar since it was revealed over the summer, and this latest look has only heightened our desire to die, and die again, in its gorgeous sci-fi spaces.