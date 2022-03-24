You can now wishlist Demeo: PC Edition on Steam ahead of its launch into Steam Early Access on April 7, developer Resolution Games has announced.

Demeo arrived in 2021 as a VR exclusive, a tabletop adventure game that sought to better capture the spirit of gathering with your friends for a D&D-style fantasy campaign. On April 7, those without the equipment (or space) to get virtual reality setup will have the opportunity to get in on the action, with Demeo completely rebuilt from the ground up of more traditional play on PC.

Speaking to the accuracy of the conversion, which had you physically leaning over a tabletop to place cards and enact strategies, Demeo PC Edition will support crossplay with VR owners, so there should be no shortage of players looking to get together in four-player co-op to tackle the core campaign and included Roots of Evil and Realm of Rat King expansions.

Of course, if you're yet to try Demeo before there's never been a better time to get involved. Resolution Games has big plans for 2022, including the addition of a new competitive mode. While Demeo is a predominantly cooperative experience, the new player-versus-player mode will let you and your friends match up and face off against one another in a will of wits and spellcasting. The studio has also teased more adventures and hero classes to come, following the addition of The Bard – the fifth playable champion, who joined in the Roots of Evil expansion.



Demeo: PC Edition is coming to Early Access on April 7 and can be added to your Steam Wishlist now . You won't just get the PC edition, but the VR version for free - handy if you've been fancying a VR headset, and wanted to start your game library early. In short, one purchase of $29.99 gets you the game on both PC and VR.