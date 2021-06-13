DeathRun TV has just received its world premiere at the Future Games Show powered by WD_Black.

DeathRun TV is a top-down roguelike set in a dystopian future in which you'll need to fight your way through a televised gauntlet to survive. Unfortunately, in a world where death means nothing and your social media presence is everything, the spectating public is out for blood, and you'll need to impress them with your antics in the arena if you're hoping to win them over.

The gameplay trailer revealed in today's showcase is particularly reminiscent of roguelike classic Nuclear Throne, but DeathRun TV somehow manages to cram even more bombast into proceedings. As you progress through labyrinthine levels, fighting off monsters and dodging elaborate traps, you'll also have to contend with the trials and tribulations of reality television. Fortunately, upgrades that you earn over time should make that a little easier, offering new weapons, increased movement speed, or more of DeathRun TV's most important currency - social media engagement.

British developer Laser Dog Games has been working on DeathRun TV since 2018. The studio's sixth game, it's currently set to come to PC, as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PS4 and PS5, and the Nintendo Switch, and while there's no exact release date just yet, you won't have very long to wait at all if you're hoping to throw yourself into the run with all guns blazing. Right now, you can wishlist the game via its Steam Page ahead of launch, and even play its pilot episode-themed demo for yourself. Just head to Steam and search for DeathRun TV to check it out.