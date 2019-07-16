Pick up a 12 month subscription to EA Access for just £14.99 and add over 50 games to your Xbox One

EA Access is a subscription service from EA, which lets you download and play over 50 games from their back catalogue on your Xbox One. You also get to trial select new EA titles days before they release and carry over your progress if you choose to buy them, so if you're a fan of Madden 20 or FIFA 20 then here's your opportunity to play them before anyone else. Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day game deal the usual price of £19.99 for a year of EA Access on Xbox One has been reduced to just £14.99, so there's never been a better time to sign up.

If you've missed out on previous releases then EA Access gives you a great opportunity to catch up, with titles included such as Battlefield 5, Burnout Paradise Remastered, The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, and more sports games than you can shake a stick at. On top of that and the early access trials, you also get a 10% discount on all EA digital purchases, including full games, season passes, and DLC - so if you buy a lot of FIFA Ultimate Team or Apex Legends coins then an EA Access membership could pay for itself over the year. If this sounds like something you want to get on board with then act fast, as the sun is now beginning to set on all of the Amazon Prime Day deals.

