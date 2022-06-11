Do you have what it takes to become a master samurai? Well, you'll have the chance to prove it when Die by the Blade launches later this year.

From developer Triple Hill Interactive and publisher Kwalee comes one of the more brutal competitive games we've seen in 2022. In Die by the Blade, you'll need to stand your ground in a samurai-punk world and attempt to survive intense 1v1 combat. Wield a variety of traditional Japanese weapons, tweak your moveset, and then launch yourself into encounters where one hit can be the difference between life and death.

We mean that literally, by the way. Die by the Blade moves at lightning speed, and it's all about mastering the art of one-hit kills. It's why it's a game of defensive positioning as much as it is aggressive attacking, with careful parrying key to surviving for more than a few seconds. With a wide range of weapons and stances to master in local and online multiplayer, not to mention a host of customization features to make your fighter your own, Die by the Blade looks like one of those games that'll truly put your reactions to the test.

Die by the Blade is set to launch on PC (Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One in 2022. If the brand new gameplay trailer seen in the Futures Games Store piqued your interest, be sure to head over to Steam and add it to your wishlist (opens in new tab) to get news and updates on the game ahead of its release later this year.

