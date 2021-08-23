Multiversal Avengers assemble in Avengers #50 / #750 first look

November 17's Avengers #50 is shaping up to be a milestone on several fronts - not just as the 50th issue of writer Jason Aaron's run on the title to being the 750th issue overall of Marvel's Avengers comic book series, but also as the climax of several simmering storylines before the writer shifts into the proverbial next phase of his long-term plans on the book.

"[Avengers #50 is] the beginning of the next big stage in the overall evolution, and in some sense maybe even the crescendo, of not just my Avengers run, but of everything I've been doing at Marvel for the last 16 years," Aaron wrote recently in his newsletter .

Check out this uncolored, unlettered preview of Avengers #50:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Avengers #50 excerpt Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The 96-page issue will be hitting on several storylines, including (but not limited to):

The finale of the current 'World War She-Hulk' storyline

Revealing the "true purpose" of the prehistoric Avengers team from the year 1,000,000 BC

Uncovering the "shocking secret" of the Iron Inquisitor character

The return of Doctor Doom's Multiversal Masters of Evil from August 18's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1 giveaway comic

If that wasn't enough, it'll also be the kickoff of a Multiversal road trip for Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes, the reveal of several "surprising" new Avengers teammates.

"It's such an honor to be a part of issue #750 of Avengers, and I'm looking to celebrate the rich history of the title and its iconic characters by using this issue as the gargantuan-sized kick-off for a story that'll be as wildly sweeping and swing-for-the-fences epic as it can possibly be," Aaron said when the issue was announced.

Aaron will be joined on Avengers #50 by current series artist Javier Garrón, former series artist Ed McGuiness, as well as Carlos Pacheco and Aaron Kuder.

McGuinness has drawn Avengers #50's primary cover, with variants planned by McGuinness, Steve McNiven, Stefano Caselli, Marcos Martin, Jack Kirby (a 'hidden gem' variant), Simone Bianchi, Ron Lim, Carmen Carnero (a Stormbreakers variant), Rob Liefeld (a Deadpool 30th anniversary variant, and Arthur Adams (an Infinity Saga Phase 1 variant). Here is the ones revealed thusfar:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Avengers #50 covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Avengers #50 goes on sale on November 17.