A hacker stole and leaked the graphics source code for Xbox Series X

AMD has revealed that a hacker stole and leaked test files for their graphics card for Xbox Series X back in December 2019. The official statement reads:

"In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently posted online, but have since been taken down. While we are aware the perpetrator has stolen additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products...We are working closely with law enforcement officials and other experts as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation."

According to TorrentFreak , the alleged intruder claims the stolen info included source code for Navi 10 and the future Navi 21, along with the Xbox Series X's Arden GPU. 'Arden' is believed to be the codename for the GPU. AMD filed multiple takedown notices to GitHub, where the source code for the Navi GPU was hosted until recently. GitHub was also where the Arden test files were posted back in December. The hacker claims to have demanded $100 million for the source code (allegedly found on a "hacked computer" back in November) and would leak "everything" if no buyer steps up.

Based on their official statement, it doesn't look like AMD is all that worried about the $100 million ransom, since the stolen content isn't "core to the competitiveness or security of [their] graphic products." However, it's certainly interesting that some seriously secretive files were obtained and leaked ahead of the much-anticipated next-gen console release.