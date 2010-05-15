3D Dot Game Heroes high on Amazon's bestseller list, Lost Planet 2 not so much

We all enjoyspitting NPDs at y’all but there’s a problem with that sales chart: it takes too long! We don’t want to know April’s best sellers mid-May, we want it now. Which is why Amazon’sbestseller listis so useful. That mother-effer is updated hourly and tells you right now what the best sellers are. And especially when compared to other games released this week, 3D Dot Game Heroes is looking good.

As of right now, Atlus’s niche title is at number 14 on the bestseller list, putting it ahead of most of its competition. If you remove unreleased games, consoles, and other non-game knickknacks from consideration, it’s fourth after such biggies as Pokemon and (sigh) Just Dance. It’s really cool to see thisgreat titleget such a positive early reaction. And 3D Dot is killing the other games that launched this week,with Skate 3’s 360 version ranking at 89, and Lost Planet 2 for 360 at 48 currently.

But if there’s a positive aspect of these seemingly slow initial sales, it’s that Amazon has already knocked$12 off the priceof Lost Planet 2. So if you were interested in the bugs vs mercenaries shooter but weren’t feeling $60, now’s the time to get it. We’re curious to see where 3D Dot is next week after the bonanza of major releases like Red Dead Redemption, Alan Wake and Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands.

