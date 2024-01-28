The GTA 6 trailer landed 8 weeks ago – what has the Grand Theft Auto community been speculating about since?

Welcome to Grand Theft Autopsy, a new recurring feature here on GamesRadar+ where we dissect the latest news, rumors and general goings on in GTA 6. In the wake of last month's explosive trailer, Rockstar itself has stayed silent – but its community definitely has not, speculating on everything from potential story threads to character backstories, map size and so much more.

It's now been eight weeks since that trailer hit our screens, and Rockstar, it seems, has used the time between to kick back and let would-be players the world over soak it all in. At the time of writing, the 90-second short has accrued 171 million views on the developer's official YouTube channel, and umpteen online forums and community hubs are now chock-full of weird and wonderful theories on what it all might mean.

Here, GamesRadar+'s Features Editor Joe Donnelly, and Video Producer Tom Farthing explore some of the most prevalent guesswork, while throwing in their two cents along the way.

