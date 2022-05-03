The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle sets sail for PLAY’s cover

PLAY #14 is out now, and The Elder Scrolls Online brings it to sunny life with holiday-blue skies and luscious grass. The latest expansion to the MMO is adding a brand new region that’s never been seen before in an Elder Scrolls game, and its story and action are compelling reasons to finally move on from Skyrim and embrace the game as the unmissable new RPG adventure it is.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

(Image credit: Future)

We talk with creative director Rich Lambert about how the team have breathed life into the previously untouched corner of Tamriel. Home to the half-human half-elf Bretons, it finds itself the centre of a political struggle to end the Three-Banners War. The grounded story feels very classic Elder Scrolls, and the team detail their inspirations inside the cover feature. Plus, we explore some of the reasons you shouldn’t skip it just because it’s an MMO in our Study Guide feature. High Isle’s very much an Elder Scrolls through and through, and as you can play any main quest in any order right from the start, the world is your oyster.

The Quarry

(Image credit: Future)

Supermassive is back with another new horror follow-up to Until Dawn. Yep, this has nothing to do with The Dark Pictures Anthology (which is still ongoing, published by Bandai Namco Entertainment). This larger looking undertaking is a partnership with 2K Games, and the star-studded cast includes David Arquette, Siobhan Williams, Lin Shaye, Lance Henriksen, Justice Smith, and many, many more. Plus, creepy campfire songs. Get ready to clench.

How Dreams is empowering a new generation of creatives

(Image credit: Future)

With the annual Impys now behind us, Dreams continues to be one of PlayStation’s most exciting games, a whole platform in and of itself where brilliant game ideas spark to life. It’s been quietly empowering a whole new generation of creators to get involved for some years now, and we speak with some of the brightest to lift the curtain on how they're creating. Perhaps it’ll inspire you to do the same…

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

(Image credit: Future)

We’ve gone from Vampire: The Masquerade being a niche tabletop RPG and PC game to it being everywhere lately. Though not all projects based on this World Of Darkness franchise are made equal. This, from The Council devs Big Bad Wolf, is THE one to watch, and you can trust us on that. A narrative RPG, it’s packed with mechanics that’ll have you constantly weighing up your choices and resources for how to progress through plenty of bloody mystery.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

(Image credit: Future)

Could the best Star Wars game be blocky and shiny? LEGO’s latest offering, which humorously covers all nine mainline movies, makes a compelling case as it mixes deft combat with fun collectibles and chortle worthy cutscenes. It leads a review section that also includes Moss: Book II, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Weird West, Chrono Cross, and more.

Behind the scenes: Mass Effect's soundtrack

(Image credit: Future)

It’s hard to think about Mass Effect and not have its synth-laden score rise in the mind too. Thankfully, composer Jack Wall was on hand to discuss building those sounds for the first two games, shaping sci-fi space opera gaming in the process. Within RetroStation we also look back at MotorStorm RC, Dragon’s Dogma, and Devil May Cry 4 too. There’s plenty for all!

(Image credit: Future)

