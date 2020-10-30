The Batman origin gets a new spin in Tales From the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1 preview

Alternate, twisted versions of DC characters and concepts are the root element of Scott Snyder's Metal and Death Metal epics, and while Death Metal ends in two months, don't expect DC to stop mining that basic element of the Dark Universe.

To wit, November 3 features the release of the prestige format Tales From the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1, the revival of last year's Tales from the Dark Multiverse series that is exactly that - What If?/Elseworlds-style stories with a 'dark' slant removed from the main Death Metal storyline.

(Image credit: DC)

Hush #1 is written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson with art by Dexter Soy and a cover by David Marquez that flips the script on the Hush/Batman dynamic.

DC calls the original Hush storyline by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee "the story that kicked off the modern era for Batman."

"The landmark story introduced Bruce Wayne's childhood friend Tommy Elliot as he tried to destroy the Dark Knight...but what if Tommy had ruined Bruce's life when they were children?" asks the publisher in the official description of Tales From the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1.

"Tommy Elliot grew up to be the Dark Prince of Gotham City with the help of Talia al Ghul, Oswald Cobblepot, Harvey Dent, and Jason Todd! But vengeance is coming in the form of Batman the Silenced...who will tear Tommy's life apart!"

The following preview lays the groundwork for this alternative timeline, including some creative romantic couplings of some surprising characters.

