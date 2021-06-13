Tails of Iron, a grim and punishing RPG, has just been shown off at the Future Games Show powered by WD Black.

In the new trailer revealed at today's showcase (featuring a voice that some of you may find familiar), we got a closer look at the story behind the world of Tails of Iron. Playing as Prince Redgi, heir to the throne of the Rat Kingdom in the twilight of the aging King Rattus' rule, you're tasked with keeping the kingdom safe against the encroaching amphibian armies of Greenwart and his Frog Clan.

Unfortunately, that's easier said than done. Developer Odd Bug Studio describes Tails of Iron's combat as "brutally punishing," as the young prince must face off against enemies far larger and stronger than him. To succeed, you'll need to work together with your band of brave companions to banish the frog clan once and for all and reclaim your kingdom.

Tales of Iron promises an engaging narrative, with its rodent heroes strongly reminiscent of Brian Jacques' beloved Redwall series of novels, and Odd Bug's hugely detailed animation truly bringing both sides of the conflict to life. And with that crushingly difficult combat to contend with too, even the most hardcore fans are sure to find something to enjoy.

Tales of Iron was originally announced in 2019, but while there's no confirmed release date just yet, we do know that it's heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch, so keep an eye out no matter what your chosen platform.