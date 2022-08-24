Stray Blade just got a brand new trailer that dives into how weapon forging, upgrading, and mastery works in the upcoming RPG.

As part of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, developer Point Blank Games dropped a new trailer dedicated to how various weaponry systems will function in the game, which is due to land sometime in 2023.

Once a player has found a blueprint for a new weapon, they'll be able to craft it at a Forge - if they've got the required materials that they've gathered from around the Lost Valley of Acrea.

Once forged, weapons can then be upgraded simply by using them as part of the game's combat system, which focuses on precise attacks and quick reactions. Levelling up your weapon mastery can allow you to unlock new attacks, but when you reach 100% mastery, that's when things get really interesting.

At that point, you unlock Skill Tree Attributes for your weapon, so you can really dial into and customize how you want to wield your weapon in battle.

Wishlist Stray Blade on Steam

Of course, there are other ways to personalise your blades too, such as unlocking various color palettes to mix up the visuals. And that's before you've found the Arcane Forge for crafting the highest level and rarest gear and weaponry too.

There is plenty to discover in Stray Blade as you explore the ruins of an ancient civilization with your companion Boji. Time behaves strangely in this place, whereas if you die, time continues on without you for a while. Revisit places you've had victories or losses and you'll see the impact you've had there. Actions have consequences, don't you know...

Stray Blade is due to drop at some point in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X and PS5.

