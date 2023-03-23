Prepare yourself for becoming a rather unusual doctor when Wantless launches in Early Access this autumn.

As announced as part of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, we now know when the upcoming title from Drop Rate Studio will be available to play on PC via Steam.

This tactical RPG will see you play as one of the last Transposers, which are a rather unique kind of doctor capable of literally going into their patients' minds to tinker with their inner demons, erase memories or even tinker with their entire consciousness.

Wishlist Wantless on Steam now (opens in new tab)

As you can imagine, that will mean facing all sorts of demons - the literal manifestations of all kinds of nasty thoughts, woes, worries, and fears from the minds of your patients.

Handily, the stream of people that need your help won't ever end either, as Wantless has a great mix of hand-crafted and procedurally-generated patients to generate its 20-minute runs. Each one will ask you to use your environment, skills and other tactics to quell the madness. Every patient has their own traits, modifiers, and story too.

These unique runs also give you the potential to unlock synapses, which are essentially your skills. It'll give you the option to play with combos of damage, ailments, environmental effects, and other buffs to give you the edge.

If that sounds intriguing to you, you'll definitely want to wishlist Wantless on Steam (opens in new tab) now, where you can also try a demo for the game right now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).