In the cosy world of Sugar Shack it's always spring, and the maple sap in the trees is ready to be harvested so it can be turned into sweet treats. As exclusively revealed during the Freedom Games montage at the Future Games Show, you'll soon be able to visit when it launches for PC on September 14.

For the uninitiated, a sugar shack is a traditional cabin often found in Canada where maple tree sap is boiled to become maple syrup, with these establishments also serving as a social hub for meals and gatherings. It's one of those that you'll be building and managing here, but everything about this experience is relaxed and you can approach all of the tasks at your own pace.

It's up to you how you spend your time, so you can head out into the world to harvest the precious maple sap, while growing fruits and vegetables to keep your pantry stocked up. Alternatively you can stay inside to hone your cooking skills and work on some fresh recipes, as you befriend the local community and receive quests to follow through with them.

There's world-building in a real sense here, as you pick and choose map pieces to slot together that contain buildings, trees, different biomes, and a whole lot more. These interact together to produce positive (or negative) effects, as well as opening up new quests and other opportunities to explore, leading to endless possibilities. The world itself is based on Quebec's rich folklore, and includes NPCs from those tales to meet and learn more about.

Whether you create your cosy cabin alone, or join with up to four other players to gather and share resources, you can start construction on your dream Sugar Shack when it launches for Steam on September 14.

