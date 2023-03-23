Planet survival and settlement sim Stranded: Alien Dawn now has a full release date of April 25, 2023.

Having taken its first strides into Steam's Early Access initiative back on October 12, 2022, Haemimont Games and Frontier Foundry's interstellar colony builder has spent the last several months fine-tuning its systems and mechanics while gearing up for launch. As revealed at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, Stranded: Alien Dawn is also now available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One.



After going hands-on with an early build last year, I described Stranded: Alien Dawn as a survival sim rooted in spectacular storytelling – wherein my entire crew was ravaged by giant bugs and bloodthirsty dinosaurs while simultaneously wrestling with starvation, malnutrition and deteriorating mental health.

Needless to say, it didn't end well for me and my poor space-flung civilians, but I was nevertheless impressed by the game's narrative scope and impressive suite of survival sim features that give you the tools to either thrive on foreign soil, or, you know, die a horrible and cruel death. Good luck either way!

If you fancy putting your survival skills to the test in a galaxy far, far away, you can do so when Stranded: Alien Dawn launches in full on April 25, 2023. More information lives on the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), where its Early Access iteration on PC currently boasts 'Very Positive' reviews; and its official website (opens in new tab), where you can pre-order on console.

