SteamWorld Build just got a new trailer as part of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

The short but sweet gameplay segment showed off the creative fun you'll be able to have constructing your own mining town when the game launches later this year. We get a glimpse of various building types like homes, various factories, and mining equipment, not to mention the train systems you'll be able to connect it all up with.

We also got a good look at some of the recreational spaces you'll be able to add to your town to give your steambot miners somewhere to unwind after a long shift. We're talking rollercoasters, ferris wheels, theme park rides, and drive-in cinemas. When can I move in?

Of course, it's not all down time, as your main objective is to dig up old technology that should prove vital to escaping the dying planet you've just built your town on.

While you're doing that, you'll have to balance meeting the needs of your citizens, building trading routes, and even defend yourself from the mysterious beings that lurk in the depths below the surface - including those glowing-eyed skulls.

When we spoke to Thunderful earlier this year about SteamWorld Build, founder Brjann Sigurgeirsson explained that it'll ship with five destinations that'll take at least 10-15 hours to clear, especially if you want to carry on tinkering with your city after you've reached the end goal of getting the heck off the planet.

Interestingly, because the team knew that the mining element was just as important as the city-building side, it deliberately made the latter a little more streamlined than others in the city-building genre.

"Since the game takes place in several layers - because it could be a separate city builder or it could be a separate mine game - we purposely made the city a bit simpler," explains game director Andreas Persson. "It's not as complex as competitors just in the city. We wanted to make sure that if you have a functioning city, you can go down in the mine and focus there without being afraid of there being a fire in the city. If everything is functioning in the city when you leave, it should be functioning when you return."

You'll be able to find out for yourself though when SteamWorld Build launches later this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.

