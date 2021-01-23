Stardew Valley 1.5 update likely hitting consoles "late this month or early next month"

Eric Barone, aka Concerned Ape, has issued an update on the Stardew Valley 1.5 update console release, writing that it should be available late January or early February.

The massive expansion launched on PC in December, but Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox players are still anxiously awaiting the new content. The bad news is that we don't have a concrete release date, but the good news is that Stardew Valley 1.5 is likely hitting consoles in just a few short weeks at the latest.

"[The 1.5 console update is] being submitted for certification today. This can take a variable amount of time, so I can't make any guarantee about when it will be out. I still feel that my original estimate of late this month or early next month is likely, though," Barone wrote on the official Stardew Valley blog.

Earlier this month, Barone said it was "possible" the 1.5 update would hit consoles in January, but his language today is a bit more promising.

Stardew Valley update 1.5 adds a ton of new stuff including the charming new beach farm type, new locations, events, minigames, puzzles, and a questline involving multiple NPCs. Maybe best of all, the update finally adds split-screen co-op to Stardew Valley, allowing you and a friend to live out your farming life together on the same TV.

