Star Wars fan has heart-melting realization about Chewie and Han

After over 40 years since the release of the original Star Wars trilogy, fans are still finding new details in the movies, and this spot is the most heartwarming yet.

Whilst rewatching Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back , a Reddit user noticed one moment where Chewbacca proved he is one of the wisest members of the Rebel Alliance and showed us what true friendship looks like.

Released in 1980, The Empire Strikes Back follows Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca, as they continue to fight against the Empire. At the beginning of the movie, Han has plans to leave the icy planet of Hoth thanks to the price on his head from the crime-lord Jabba the Hutt.

In one scene we see Han yelling at Chewie for pulling things apart and breaking the Millenium Falcon. The fan points out that Chewie isn't doing this just to be passive-aggressive, but to stop Han from leaving so that he can stay and help the Rebels, "he knew Han was best served staying with the Rebels, not flying off somewhere," the fan states. Cute, right?

We know that Chewie was indebted to Han ever since the smuggler freed the woolly giant from imprisonment (as seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story), but it seems that on their many adventures, the hero needed his furry friend more than he ever knew. Another Reddit user added, "Chewie is a one-man army. Han needs him more than he lets on."

It sounds like Chewie is the friend we all need, level-headed, strong, a team player. Oh, and cuddly too!